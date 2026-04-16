BYD unveils Blade Battery 2.0 5-minute charge for some EVs
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BYD just dropped its Blade Battery 2.0 Flash Charging system, letting you charge some of their EVs from 10% to 70% in only 5 minutes, even if it's freezing outside.
A charge from 10% to 97% takes about 9 minutes, which could make waiting around at charging stations a thing of the past.
BYD global rollout includes Atto 3
This tech first showed up in BYD's luxury Yangwang U7 and is headed to the Denza Z9 GT, which can go over 1,000km on a single charge.
BYD is also rolling it out globally with models like the Atto 3 (aka Yuan Plus), one of last year's top-selling EVs.
It's a big move for Chinese automakers as they step up competition worldwide.