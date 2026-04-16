BYD unveils Blade Battery 2.0 5-minute charge for some EVs

BYD global rollout includes Atto 3

This tech first showed up in BYD's luxury Yangwang U7 and is headed to the Denza Z9 GT, which can go over 1,000km on a single charge.

BYD is also rolling it out globally with models like the Atto 3 (aka Yuan Plus), one of last year's top-selling EVs.

It's a big move for Chinese automakers as they step up competition worldwide.