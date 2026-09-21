BYD unveils ETT 44 at IAA Germany, targets Tesla Semi

The ETT 44 packs a punch with up to 986hp and a massive 651-kilowatt-hour battery, letting it travel around 600km on one charge.

Fast charging gets you back on the road: 20%-80% in just 20 minutes using BYD's megawatt chargers.

Safety is front and center too, thanks to BYD's LFP Blade Battery (with a solid 10-year warranty), a five-star Euro NCAP rating, and a suite of driver-assistance technology.

BYD also plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Europe, with pricing starting at about €250,000 (US$288,720).