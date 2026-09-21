BYD unveils ETT 44 at IAA Germany, targets Tesla Semi
BYD just rolled out its new ETT 44 electric truck at the IAA Transportation 2026 event in Germany, taking direct aim at Tesla's Semi in Europe.
This heavy-duty truck can haul a 44-tonne payload and is designed for long hauls with serious power under the hood.
ETT 44: 651-kWh battery, 373-mile range
The ETT 44 packs a punch with up to 986hp and a massive 651-kilowatt-hour battery, letting it travel around 600km on one charge.
Fast charging gets you back on the road: 20%-80% in just 20 minutes using BYD's megawatt chargers.
Safety is front and center too, thanks to BYD's LFP Blade Battery (with a solid 10-year warranty), a five-star Euro NCAP rating, and a suite of driver-assistance technology.
BYD also plans to set up a manufacturing facility in Europe, with pricing starting at about €250,000 (US$288,720).