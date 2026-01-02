Next Article
BYD's sales growth slows in China, but global game is on
Auto
BYD, China's big EV player, just had its slowest sales growth in five years—up only 7.73% in 2025 after meeting a revised target.
December was especially rough, with sales dropping 18.3% compared to last year, thanks to weaker demand at home and tough competition from budget brands like Geely and Leapmotor.
BYD goes global as Tesla bets on AI
While things cooled off in China, BYD's international sales soared—up over 150%, topping one million cars sold abroad last year.
The company is aiming for even more overseas success in 2026 and could soon outsell Tesla globally.
Meanwhile, Tesla is shifting focus to AI and robotaxis as its own deliveries dip slightly.
Looks like the EV race is heating up worldwide!