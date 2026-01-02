BYD's sales growth slows in China, but global game is on

BYD goes global as Tesla bets on AI

While things cooled off in China, BYD's international sales soared—up over 150%, topping one million cars sold abroad last year.

The company is aiming for even more overseas success in 2026 and could soon outsell Tesla globally.

Meanwhile, Tesla is shifting focus to AI and robotaxis as its own deliveries dip slightly.

Looks like the EV race is heating up worldwide!