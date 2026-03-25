BYD's self-driving system faces backlash, affecting sales
BYD's "God's Eye" self-driving system is under fire after drivers reported sudden acceleration and weird steering in its Yangwang U8 SUV.
The backlash has been tough: BYD's sales dropped 36% in the first two months of 2026, letting rival Geely grab the top spot in China.
BYD had big plans to roll out God's Eye across all its cars, but these glitches have left many buyers second-guessing.
BYD is expected to launch updates to ADAS software soon
It's not just BYD: other brands like Tesla and Ford are also catching heat over their self-driving tech.
BYD is expected to launch updates to its driver-assistance (ADAS) software in the coming months and has been rolling out new battery and charging technology.
But analysts point out that unlike Tesla, BYD doesn't collect as much detailed driving data, which could make fixing these problems slower and harder for them.