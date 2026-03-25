BYD's self-driving system faces backlash, affecting sales

BYD is expected to launch updates to ADAS software soon

It's not just BYD: other brands like Tesla and Ford are also catching heat over their self-driving tech.

BYD is expected to launch updates to its driver-assistance (ADAS) software in the coming months and has been rolling out new battery and charging technology.

But analysts point out that unlike Tesla, BYD doesn't collect as much detailed driving data, which could make fixing these problems slower and harder for them.