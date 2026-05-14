C40, Climate Pledge find electric trucks nearing parity in India Auto May 14, 2026

Electric heavy-duty trucks in India are almost as affordable as diesel ones, according to a fresh study by C40 Cities and The Climate Pledge.

Right now, 55-tonne electric trucks cost just 3% to 4% more than diesel, and that gap is expected to disappear within a year.

Smaller electric trucks (14 to 19 tons) could catch up in the next three to four years.