C40, Climate Pledge find electric trucks nearing parity in India
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Electric heavy-duty trucks in India are almost as affordable as diesel ones, according to a fresh study by C40 Cities and The Climate Pledge.
Right now, 55-tonne electric trucks cost just 3% to 4% more than diesel, and that gap is expected to disappear within a year.
Smaller electric trucks (14 to 19 tons) could catch up in the next three to four years.
India EV-ready highways roadmap by 2035
Freight transport makes up half of India's trucks emissions, so switching to electric is a big climate win.
The report points out that high usage (over 9,000km a month) and toll waivers, which could cut costs by up to 11%, are helping speed things up.
Plus, there's a roadmap for EV-ready highways by 2035, making zero-emission freight across India much more doable.