Cadillac celebrates 125th with limited $239,000 Escalade-V Collector Series
Cadillac is turning 125 and marking the occasion with a seriously exclusive Escalade-V.
Only 252 of these Collector Series SUVs are up for grabs, starting October 22, and each one will set you back $239,000.
You can pick between Midnight Stone Frost or Vibrant White Tricoat (definitely not your average color options).
Escalade-V supercharged 6.2L V-8 683hp
This Escalade-V isn't just about looks. It rolls on massive 24-inch wheels, features heritage puddle lamps, carbon-fiber trim outside, and a sharp two-tone interior with Santorini Blue stitching.
Under the hood? A supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 pushing out a wild 683hp.
Kristian Aquilina, Cadillac's global vice president, called it a celebration of Cadillac's heritage and our uncompromising approach to performance luxury, and if you're into rare rides (and have deep pockets), this one's basically history on wheels.