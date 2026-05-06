California DMV clears Nuro to test driverless Lucid Gravity SUVs
Nuro just got the go-ahead from the California Department of Motor Vehicles to test fully driverless Lucid Gravity SUVs on public roads.
These high-tech cars use Nuro's self-driving system and are set to power Uber's upcoming premium robotaxi service, though Uber still needs a few more regulatory checks before you can actually catch a ride.
Nuro pivots as Uber invests $500 million
This marks a big shift for Nuro, moving from delivery bots to licensing its tech for passenger rides.
Uber has also boosted its investment in Lucid Motors from $300 million to $500 million, aiming to roll out 35,000 robotaxi-ready vehicles (including 10,000 Gravity SUVs) with Nuro's NVIDIA-powered autonomous system.
Lucid has already delivered 75 test cars for trials, and if all goes well with approvals, commercial robotaxi rides could start by late 2026.