California DMV clears Nuro to test driverless Lucid Gravity SUVs

Nuro pivots as Uber invests $500 million

This marks a big shift for Nuro, moving from delivery bots to licensing its tech for passenger rides.

Uber has also boosted its investment in Lucid Motors from $300 million to $500 million, aiming to roll out 35,000 robotaxi-ready vehicles (including 10,000 Gravity SUVs) with Nuro's NVIDIA-powered autonomous system.

Lucid has already delivered 75 test cars for trials, and if all goes well with approvals, commercial robotaxi rides could start by late 2026.