Canyon launches Roadlite:ON V2X e-bike to share safety data

Roadlite:ON weighs 13.9kg

The Roadlite:ON V2X weighs just 13.9kg, sports a carbon frame, Bosch motor, and has a built-in V2X module in its down tube.

It can send safety alerts through vibrating handlebars if something's up within 300 meters ahead or 150 meters behind you.

Canyon even teamed up with Volkswagen to test live data sharing between bikes and cars.

While there are still hurdles like infrastructure upgrades needed, this tech is a solid step toward making roads safer for everyone, especially cyclists.