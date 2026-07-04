Canyon launches Roadlite:ON V2X e-bike to share safety data
Canyon has introduced the Roadlite:ON V2X, an electric bike that can actually talk to cars and smart city tech using V2X (Vehicle-to-Everything) communication.
The goal? Make urban cycling safer by sharing real-time data between bikes, vehicles, and traffic systems.
With cyclist accidents on the rise, this launch feels pretty timely.
Roadlite:ON weighs 13.9kg
The Roadlite:ON V2X weighs just 13.9kg, sports a carbon frame, Bosch motor, and has a built-in V2X module in its down tube.
It can send safety alerts through vibrating handlebars if something's up within 300 meters ahead or 150 meters behind you.
Canyon even teamed up with Volkswagen to test live data sharing between bikes and cars.
While there are still hurdles like infrastructure upgrades needed, this tech is a solid step toward making roads safer for everyone, especially cyclists.