Cardo Systems launches Venture motocross helmet with JBL mesh communication

Cardo Systems just dropped the Venture, a motocross helmet that finally makes it easy for riders to talk to each other while off-roading.

Thanks to built-in mesh technology (think next-generation walkie-talkies) and JBL speakers, you can stay connected without yelling over your engine.

Alon Lumbroso, CEO of Cardo Systems, calls it a true category shift for safety and the whole riding experience.