Cardo Systems launches Venture motocross helmet with JBL mesh communication
Cardo Systems just dropped the Venture, a motocross helmet that finally makes it easy for riders to talk to each other while off-roading.
Thanks to built-in mesh technology (think next-generation walkie-talkies) and JBL speakers, you can stay connected without yelling over your engine.
Alon Lumbroso, CEO of Cardo Systems, calls it a true category shift for safety and the whole riding experience.
Venture helmet Leatt safety, US $799.95
The Venture isn't just about communication. It packs serious protection too.
With Leatt's 360-degree Turbine Technology, four-density impact foam, and top safety certifications (ECE 22.06, DOT, and ACU Gold sticker in the U.K.), it's built for tough rides.
The helmet is available now in the US at $799.95, marking Cardo's big move into high-tech motocross gear.