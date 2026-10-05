CarPoint unveils GT-K44 wagon from Porsche 944, limited to 10
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CarPoint just dropped the GT-K44, a super-rare wagon version of the Porsche 944: only 10 will ever exist.
Inspired by an '80s classic, this build stretches out the roof and revamps the rear panels but keeps that signature 2+2 seating.
It's a fresh twist on a retro favorite, made for those who love standout cars.
GT-K44 conversion €119,000 excluding donor car
Built from a 1991 Porsche 944 S2, the GT-K44 reference car rocks an Oak Green paint job and Pascha-pattern interior.
You'll need to bring your own donor car (or CarPoint can help you find one), and the conversion alone runs about €119,000 (about $128,000), not including the base car.
Want custom wheels or special interior touches? That'll cost extra.
This one's really for collectors who want something truly unique in their garage.