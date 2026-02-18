Used cars on Cars24 now come with lifetime warranty
What's the story
Leading Indian used car platform, Cars24, has launched a first-of-its-kind lifetime warranty on cars in India. The innovative initiative aims to offer long-term ownership protection for critical powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and also drivetrain. The warranty is applicable for up to 12 years from the date of registration or until the vehicle reaches 1.5 lakh kilometers (whichever comes first).
Coverage detail
Major mechanical failures usually occur over time
The warranty from Cars24 specifically targets major mechanical failures that usually occur over time. Himanshu Ratnoo, CEO India at Cars24, said they are "deeply confident about the quality of the cars we sell." He added this confidence is what allows them to offer such a comprehensive warranty and take responsibility for key systems of a car over an extended ownership period.
Eligibility criteria
Fully digital claims process
The lifetime warranty is only available on Cars24-certified vehicles. The firm also offers cashless repairs at its certified workshops across India. The program comes with a fully digital claims process, including vehicle pick-up and drop-off services. However, customers are required to get their vehicles serviced regularly at these certified workshops to keep the coverage active.
IPO aspirations
Cars24 plans to file for an IPO soon
Cars24 has announced its plan to pursue an IPO in the next 6-12 months. In H1 FY26, the company reported an adjusted net revenue of ₹651 crore (up 18% from last year), while adjusted EBITDA burn reduced by 36% to ₹162 crore. The firm sold some 85,000 cars across India, UAE, and Australia in H1 FY26, with transaction value reaching ₹3,731 crore.