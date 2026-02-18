Used cars on Cars24 now come with lifetime warranty

Leading Indian used car platform, Cars24, has launched a first-of-its-kind lifetime warranty on cars in India . The innovative initiative aims to offer long-term ownership protection for critical powertrain components like the engine, transmission, and also drivetrain. The warranty is applicable for up to 12 years from the date of registration or until the vehicle reaches 1.5 lakh kilometers (whichever comes first).

Coverage detail Major mechanical failures usually occur over time The warranty from Cars24 specifically targets major mechanical failures that usually occur over time. Himanshu Ratnoo, CEO India at Cars24, said they are "deeply confident about the quality of the cars we sell." He added this confidence is what allows them to offer such a comprehensive warranty and take responsibility for key systems of a car over an extended ownership period.

Eligibility criteria Fully digital claims process The lifetime warranty is only available on Cars24-certified vehicles. The firm also offers cashless repairs at its certified workshops across India. The program comes with a fully digital claims process, including vehicle pick-up and drop-off services. However, customers are required to get their vehicles serviced regularly at these certified workshops to keep the coverage active.

