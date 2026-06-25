Centre readies diesel biofuel push; Tata Motors to start trials
What's the story
After the introduction of E20 petrol blending, the Indian government is all set to expand its biofuel program to diesel. The initiative will see the blending of isobutanol, a high-performance biofuel alcohol that can be mixed with diesel without major engine modifications. The move is expected to have a major impact on India's commercial vehicle industry and energy security.
Trial initiation
Pilot trials to begin next quarter
Tata Motors, India's largest commercial vehicle maker, has confirmed its plans to start pilot trials with a 2% blending of isobutanol. The company's managing director and CEO Girish Wagh said they are working with Hindustan Petroleum Corporation Limited (HPCL) for the blended fuel. The trials are expected to begin in the next quarter and will be conducted on a pilot basis.
Environmental benefits
Government aims to reduce carbon emissions and fuel import dependency
The government's move to introduce isobutanol blending in diesel comes after the successful rollout of E20 petrol blending. The initiative is aimed at reducing India's dependence on imported crude oil and lowering carbon emissions from the transport sector. Wagh said that Tata Motors doesn't expect the initial blending ratio to have a major impact on vehicle performance as "2% is hardly anything to have an impact."
Global usage
India's move could have global implications for biofuel industry
Isobutanol has already been used as a transport fuel in the United States. It has been blended with gasoline, and diesel blends have also been tested in different markets. However, there is no large-scale mandatory commercial blending program for isobutanol in diesel across Europe or China. This makes India's move even more significant for the global biofuel industry.
Sector dominance
Isobutanol blending in diesel important for commercial vehicles
The move to introduce isobutanol blending in diesel is particularly important for the commercial vehicle sector, where diesel continues to dominate. Despite the rise of electric mobility and natural gas-powered vehicles, medium and heavy-duty trucks on long-haul routes remain largely diesel-powered. Manufacturers have focused their electrification efforts on busses and smaller cargo vehicles while diesel remains the fuel of choice for high-payload applications.