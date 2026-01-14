CES 2026: Caterham's Project V brings electric fun to the coupe scene
Caterham just revealed the Project V, a sleek electric 2+2 coupe, at CES 2026.
Built with a lightweight carbon-aluminum chassis and powered by a Yamaha 400V rear e-axle plus dual battery packs (totaling 55kWh), it's designed for both speed and style.
Performance highlights
The Project V packs 268hp, going from 0-100km/h in under 4.5 seconds, and tops out at 230km/h.
You get up to 401km of range (WLTP), double-wishbone suspension for sharp handling, and three drive modes—Normal, Sport, and Sprint—so you can pick your vibe.
Price & competition
At around $135,000, the Project V is aimed straight at the Porsche 911 crowd but also sits between Porsche's Cayman GTS and GT4 RS.
US buyers will have to wait until 2027 to get behind the wheel.
What makes it stand out?
Caterham focused on pure driving feel—its unique chassis design keeps things light and low for sporty handling that fans of their classic Seven will appreciate.
Unlike some rivals packed with tech extras, this one is all about simple rear-wheel-drive fun.