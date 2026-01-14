CES 2026: Caterham's Project V brings electric fun to the coupe scene

Caterham just revealed the Project V, a sleek electric 2+2 coupe, at CES 2026. Built with a lightweight carbon-aluminum chassis and powered by a Yamaha 400V rear e-axle plus dual battery packs (totaling 55kWh), it's designed for both speed and style.

Performance highlights The Project V packs 268hp, going from 0-100km/h in under 4.5 seconds, and tops out at 230km/h.

You get up to 401km of range (WLTP), double-wishbone suspension for sharp handling, and three drive modes—Normal, Sport, and Sprint—so you can pick your vibe.

Price & competition At around $135,000, the Project V is aimed straight at the Porsche 911 crowd but also sits between Porsche's Cayman GTS and GT4 RS.

US buyers will have to wait until 2027 to get behind the wheel.