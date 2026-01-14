Tata Punch facelift is here: India's 1st automatic CNG SUV

You've got three engine choices: a 1.2L petrol (88hp), a punchy turbo-petrol (120hp), and an iCNG (73.5hp). The new Punch packs a big 10.25-inch touchscreen with wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay, a digital cluster, 360° camera, blind-spot monitor, six airbags, and solid ground clearance—basically all the modern must-haves.

Why does it matter?

This is India's first automatic CNG SUV thanks to Tata's clever twin-cylinder setup—so you get more boot space (210L in CNG) and a flat floor for your stuff.

Paddle shifters, available on the Accomplished Plus S AMT variant, make city drives easier too.

With prices undercutting rivals like the Hyundai Exter (and also lower than crossovers like the Maruti Fronx), this one feels made for young drivers looking for value with some fun tech thrown in!