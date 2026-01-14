Mahindra XUV 7XO launched; bookings open at ₹13.66L Auto Jan 14, 2026

Mahindra's new XUV 7XO is here, bringing fresh tech and style to the SUV game.

Bookings are now open, starting at ₹13.66 lakh for the petrol manual and going up to ₹24.92 lakh for the top-end diesel AWD automatic.

Deliveries kick off January 14, 2026, for AX7 variants and by April for others.