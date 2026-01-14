Mahindra XUV 7XO launched; bookings open at ₹13.66L
Mahindra's new XUV 7XO is here, bringing fresh tech and style to the SUV game.
Bookings are now open, starting at ₹13.66 lakh for the petrol manual and going up to ₹24.92 lakh for the top-end diesel AWD automatic.
Deliveries kick off January 14, 2026, for AX7 variants and by April for others.
Standout features
The XUV 7XO packs three big screens powered by a Snapdragon processor, wireless CarPlay/Android Auto, Alexa plus ChatGPT integration, and a 16-speaker Dolby Atmos Harman Kardon sound system.
You also get a handy 540-degree camera for safer parking and driving.
Performance & safety
Choose between a punchy turbo-petrol or diesel engine—both with manual or automatic options—and all-wheel drive on the top diesel trim.
For peace of mind: Level-2 ADAS, six airbags, DAVINCI dampers for smoother rides, and a five-star BNCAP safety rating make this SUV feel future-ready.
Should you consider it?
If you want an SUV loaded with smart tech and solid safety at competitive prices, the XUV 7XO is definitely worth checking out—especially if you're looking to upgrade your daily drive with something fresh in 2026.