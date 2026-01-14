India wants to make battery storage systems more homegrown

Why this matters: security, jobs, and a greener future

This move isn't just about boosting 'Make in India' vibes—it's also about national security.

There have been worries over cyber threats from imported equipment, especially from China.

By going local, India hopes to keep its energy infrastructure safer while creating jobs and supporting homegrown industries.

Sure, it might cost a bit more at first (just like when solar rules changed), but with time and planning, those bumps could smooth out as India aims for big renewable goals by 2032.