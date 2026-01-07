Next Article
CES 2026: Garmin and Meta debut gesture-control wristband for cars
Auto
Garmin and Meta announced a partnership to use the Meta Neural Band for in-car control at CES 2026—a wristband that lets you control your car's screens with simple hand gestures, like swiping or zooming, all without touching anything.
The idea is to give passengers a new way to interact with in-car displays.
How it works and who can use it
The Neural Band reads signals from your wrist muscles to control things like entertainment systems or navigation.
It's not just for the driver—any passenger, even those in the back rows of bigger vehicles, can use it.
Garmin is rolling this out alongside features like an AI assistant and adaptive visuals to make rides smoother and more interactive for everyone on board.