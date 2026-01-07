Hyundai is bringing 30,000 Atlas humanoid robots to its factories by 2028 Auto Jan 07, 2026

Hyundai just announced it will start using Boston Dynamics's Atlas humanoid robots in its factories from 2028, aiming to build a factory capable of manufacturing up to 30,000 robots annually by 2028 at its Georgia plant.

These robots are designed for real factory work—they can swap out their own four-hour batteries, lift up to 50kg, and use 360° cameras to see all around.