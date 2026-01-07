Hyundai is bringing 30,000 Atlas humanoid robots to its factories by 2028
Hyundai just announced it will start using Boston Dynamics's Atlas humanoid robots in its factories from 2028, aiming to build a factory capable of manufacturing up to 30,000 robots annually by 2028 at its Georgia plant.
These robots are designed for real factory work—they can swap out their own four-hour batteries, lift up to 50kg, and use 360° cameras to see all around.
What makes these robots cool?
Atlas isn't just a showpiece—it learns new tasks and can work right alongside humans at regular workstations.
Field tests kick off in 2026 before the big rollout in 2028.
By 2030, you'll find them handling heavier jobs at Hyundai Motor Group plants.
Why does this matter?
With Atlas joining the team, Hyundai hopes to boost efficiency and join rivals like Tesla's Optimus and BYD's bots in deploying humanoid robots for production.
Thanks to Boston Dynamics's experience with real-world robotics (not just lab demos), Hyundai is betting big on automation shaping the future of car-making.