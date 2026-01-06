Geely wants in on the US car scene by 2030
Geely—the Chinese group behind Volvo, Lotus, and Polestar—has its sights set on the US market by 2030.
Instead of shipping cars from China (and paying big tariffs), they're thinking of using Volvo's South Carolina plant to build their vehicles locally.
Ash Sutcliffe, Geely's head of global communications, discussed this plan in an interview with Autoline.
Not an easy road: tech bans and trade hurdles
Getting into the US isn't simple for Geely. The company could face bans on Chinese tech in cars and other regulatory hurdles.
Still, Sutcliffe says they're eager to bring premium brands like Zeekr and Lynk & Co to American drivers.
If all goes well, we could hear an official launch announcement in the next couple of years.
Why does this matter?
Geely already has a strong foothold in China and Southeast Asia, plus steady business in Europe.
Their move shows how global carmakers are getting creative—using local factories to dodge trade barriers instead of just importing cars.
For anyone curious about how international brands break into new markets (or who just loves a good underdog story), this one's worth watching.