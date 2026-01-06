BYD overtakes Tesla in UK and Germany EV sales Auto Jan 06, 2026

Big news in the EV world: BYD has just outsold Tesla in both Germany and the UK.

In 2025, BYD's sales shot up to 23,306 cars in Germany (that's eight times more than before), while Tesla dropped to 19,390.

Over in the UK, BYD registered 51,422 vehicles—beating Tesla's 45,513.