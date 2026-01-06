BYD overtakes Tesla in UK and Germany EV sales
Big news in the EV world: BYD has just outsold Tesla in both Germany and the UK.
In 2025, BYD's sales shot up to 23,306 cars in Germany (that's eight times more than before), while Tesla dropped to 19,390.
Over in the UK, BYD registered 51,422 vehicles—beating Tesla's 45,513.
What's driving BYD's rise?
A big boost came from the UK choosing not to add EU tariffs on Chinese-made EVs, making BYD cars more affordable there.
On a global scale, BYD is now topping the charts with 2.26 million EVs sold last year—leaving Tesla behind at 1.64 million as its own numbers slipped.
How is Tesla responding?
Tesla is feeling the pressure from rivals like BYD and the intense backlash against Chief Executive Officer Elon Musk's political activities in Europe.
They have also raised lease prices for their Model Y (now $529-$599/month), according to Reuters.