CES 2026: Teradar's new vision sensor could change how cars see the road

Summit packs a Modular Terahertz Engine with custom chips for transmitting, receiving, and processing data. It's designed for all levels of driver-assist tech (from basic to full self-driving) and doesn't rely on moving parts, maintaining high performance in challenging weather conditions where traditional sensors may struggle. Actual shipments are set for 2028, contingent on securing contracts with automakers.

Why does this matter now?

Lidar companies have hit some bumps—Luminar went bankrupt after losing big contracts last month, while Rivian is still betting on lidar for its next SUV.

With its all-weather performance and high resolution, Teradar's Summit could become the go-to choice as carmakers look for smarter, more reliable sensors.