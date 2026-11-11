Chennai-made Renault Kiger launched August 2026 gets 4-star Global NCAP
The new Renault Kiger, made in Chennai and launched in August 2026, just jumped from a two-star to a four-star safety rating in the latest Global NCAP crash tests.
It now comes with six airbags, ISOFIX mounts for child seats, and electronic stability control, making it much safer for everyone on board.
Kiger scores 25.20 adult, 30.21 child
In the tests, Kiger scored 25.20 points for adult protection and 30.21 for child safety.
There's still room to improve (a side impact test showed one door opened during the test), but the car met pedestrian protection regulation UN127 and complied with Global NCAP's ESC and seatbelt reminder (SBR) requirements.
Global NCAP's CEO praised Renault's move and hopes this push for better features like six airbags becomes the norm across all cars soon.