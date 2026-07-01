Chevrolet 2027 Corvette Stingray hits 322km/h in standard 1LT

Corvette Stingray LS6 6.7L 542hp

This Stingray packs a new LS6 6.7-liter V-8 engine, putting out 542hp and 705Nm of torque.

Thanks to its bigger engine and sleeker body design (which cuts down drag), it not only achieved a top speed of 322km/h but also goes from 0-97km/h in just 2.8 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 11 seconds flat.

Fast and still practical: classic Corvette vibes for anyone who loves speed without fuss.