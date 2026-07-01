Chevrolet 2027 Corvette Stingray hits 322km/h in standard 1LT
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The 2027 Corvette Stingray has officially hit 322 kph (that's about 322km/h) in a closed-course test, all with a standard 1LT model: no fancy performance package needed.
For an entry-level Corvette, that's seriously impressive and shows Chevy isn't holding back on its base models.
Corvette Stingray LS6 6.7L 542hp
This Stingray packs a new LS6 6.7-liter V-8 engine, putting out 542hp and 705Nm of torque.
Thanks to its bigger engine and sleeker body design (which cuts down drag), it not only achieved a top speed of 322km/h but also goes from 0-97km/h in just 2.8 seconds and runs the quarter-mile in 11 seconds flat.
Fast and still practical: classic Corvette vibes for anyone who loves speed without fuss.