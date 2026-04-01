Chevrolet ZR1X breaks lap records at Sonoma Raceway, NCM Park
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Chevrolet's new Corvette ZR1X just broke lap records at both Sonoma Raceway and NCM Motorsport Park.
In February 2026, it clocked a blazing 1:34.17 at Sonoma, beating the old ZR1's time, and finished a lap at NCM in 2:02.22, faster than even the McLaren Senna.
The records were set by engineers Cody Bulkley and Drew Cattell, showing off what this car can really do.
ZR1X priced $212,195 with 1,250hp
The ZR1X is Chevrolet's top-of-the-line model, rocking a hybrid setup with a twin-turbo V-8 and an electric motor up front for all-wheel drive.
This combo cranks out 1,250hp and pushes the car past 370km/h, plus it goes from 0 to 97km/h in just 1.69 seconds!
At $212,195, it's pricey but packed with cutting-edge tech for anyone who loves serious speed.