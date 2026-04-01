Chevrolet ZR1X breaks lap records at Sonoma Raceway, NCM Park Auto Apr 28, 2026

Chevrolet's new Corvette ZR1X just broke lap records at both Sonoma Raceway and NCM Motorsport Park.

In February 2026, it clocked a blazing 1:34.17 at Sonoma, beating the old ZR1's time, and finished a lap at NCM in 2:02.22, faster than even the McLaren Senna.

The records were set by engineers Cody Bulkley and Drew Cattell, showing off what this car can really do.