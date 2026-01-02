China bans retractable door handles on cars from 2027
Starting January 1, 2027, China will ban retractable (hidden) door handles on most cars.
The new rule says all car doors must be openable without power after a crash or battery fire, ensuring no fancy tech gets in the way when it matters most.
Why is this happening?
There's been a big jump in problems with hidden handles—incidents shot up 47% in recent years, and these sleek designs failed way more often than old-school mechanical ones.
Some scary cases, like bystanders unable to help during a car fire or rescue teams delayed by stuck doors, made it clear: safety comes first.
What does this mean for EV brands?
This move hits electric car makers hard. Tesla's stock even dipped after the news, since brands like Tesla, NIO, Li Auto, and AITO all use these hidden handles.
Now they'll have to rethink their designs for the Chinese market—because cool looks aren't worth risking lives.