China exports 919,000 vehicles in September amid electrified vehicle demand
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Chinese carmakers just had a huge month, exporting 919,000 vehicles in September, a 64% jump from last year.
The big driver? Global demand for electric and hybrid cars is booming.
With fewer people buying new cars at home, brands are shifting focus to places like Europe, Latin America, Southeast Asia, and Africa.
China's domestic car sales down 27%
Back in China, domestic car sales dropped 27% last month as government subsidies shrank and buyers got more cautious.
To keep growing despite these challenges (and some international trade hurdles), companies like BYD are setting up factories overseas in countries such as Thailand, Indonesia, Brazil, and Hungary.
Even with tough tariffs in Europe, experts think Chinese automakers will keep expanding worldwide.