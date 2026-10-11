China proposes car safety rules banning hidden handles, foldable screens
China is shaking up car safety rules, proposing a ban on fully hidden car-door handles and foldable and flexible display screens in vehicles.
The big reason? Some automakers have been skipping proper testing, so now automakers applying for approval of models with innovative designs will need to share additional technical parameters and validation materials for new models starting January 1, 2027.
Previously approved models get until July 1, 2027 to provide supplementary information, or they risk recalls and production stops for vehicles that miss the deadline and present safety hazards.
Draft rules require buttons, longer tests
The draft rules say cars must have real buttons for basics like lights and wipers (no more hunting through touchscreens), plus clearly marked emergency controls.
Automakers will also need to run longer reliability tests, check environmental impact more closely, and investigate any safety issues tied to new tech, sharing all that info if there's an accident.
This push especially targets fast-tracked models, making sure safety comes before speed.