China's Denza, BYD's high end EV brand, teases India debut
Denza, BYD's high-end electric car brand from China, just teased its India debut with a simple "Arriving soon" post on social media.
Originally started as a joint venture with Daimler back in 2010 (before Daimler left), Denza already sells EVs in several countries and is now eyeing the Indian market.
Denza to import 2 models 2026-27
Denza plans to launch two fully imported models, with timing that could be between November 2026 and February 2027.
The Z9 GT is a sporty electric car packing a massive 122.5 kWh battery, delivering up to 600km range and serious power at 1,156hp.
The D9 is a spacious electric MPV aiming to rival the Toyota Vellfire, offering about 520km range from its 103 kWh battery and expected to cost ₹80-90 lakh.
Both are expected to be sold through select BYD dealers in major cities.