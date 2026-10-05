China's Denza, BYD's high end EV brand, teases India debut

Denza plans to launch two fully imported models, with timing that could be between November 2026 and February 2027.

The Z9 GT is a sporty electric car packing a massive 122.5 kWh battery, delivering up to 600km range and serious power at 1,156hp.

The D9 is a spacious electric MPV aiming to rival the Toyota Vellfire, offering about 520km range from its 103 kWh battery and expected to cost ₹80-90 lakh.

Both are expected to be sold through select BYD dealers in major cities.