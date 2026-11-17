Juncheng handles almost everything in-house, using 3-D scans of real classics to craft detailed stamping dies for the AE86 and 240Z, more than 300 per car.

Skilled workers then position each sheet by hand and hand weld panels with the same thickness as the original manufacturer.

The lineup is growing too: soon you'll see Porsche 911 (964) bodies for about $18,000 and the 1967 pony car around $16,000.

Perfect for anyone who loves vintage style but not vintage prices.