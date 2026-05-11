China's NEV exports comprised 52.7% of car exports in April
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Big milestone for China: in April 2026, the country exported more electric and plug-in hybrid vehicles than traditional gasoline- or diesel-powered cars.
New-energy vehicles (NEVs) made up 52.7% of all car exports, showing how Chinese automakers are turning to global markets as sales at home slow down.
China NEV exports climbed to 406,000
NEV exports shot up more than 100% year-over-year to 406,000 units in April, even as retail sales of passenger cars in China dropped by more than 21%.
Rising oil prices are helping drive consumers toward new-energy cars to avoid higher fuel costs.
Tesla played a key role too, shipping out more than 53,000 cars from its Shanghai factory.
With Europe and Latin America now big targets, expect Chinese EVs to keep popping up everywhere.