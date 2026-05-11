China's NEV exports comprised 52.7% of car exports in April

China NEV exports climbed to 406,000

NEV exports shot up more than 100% year-over-year to 406,000 units in April, even as retail sales of passenger cars in China dropped by more than 21%.

Rising oil prices are helping drive consumers toward new-energy cars to avoid higher fuel costs.

Tesla played a key role too, shipping out more than 53,000 cars from its Shanghai factory.

With Europe and Latin America now big targets, expect Chinese EVs to keep popping up everywhere.