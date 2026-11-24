Chrysler recalls 82,843 Ram 1500 Classic trucks for anti-lock bug
Chrysler is recalling 82,843 Ram 1500 Classic trucks from 2022 to 2024 because of a software bug in the anti-lock brakes.
This glitch can turn on the brake lights without application of the brake pedal and even let the truck shift out of park without application of the brake pedal, which could mess with key safety features like stability control and collision warnings.
Free brake software update from dealers
The recall covers trucks built between September 2022 and October 2024.
Chrysler spotted the problem earlier this year after customer complaints (so far, no injuries reported, but there's been one possible crash linked to it).
Dealers will get notified on November 26, and owners will hear by January 14.
If you think your truck might be affected, you can check on NHTSA's website starting November 26.
The fix? Dealers will update your brake system software for free.