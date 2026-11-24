The recall covers trucks built between September 2022 and October 2024.

Chrysler spotted the problem earlier this year after customer complaints (so far, no injuries reported, but there's been one possible crash linked to it).

Dealers will get notified on November 26, and owners will hear by January 14.

If you think your truck might be affected, you can check on NHTSA's website starting November 26.

The fix? Dealers will update your brake system software for free.