Citroen Basalt X Comfort Edition debuts in India at ₹9L
What's the story
Citroen has launched the Basalt X Comfort Edition in India, starting at ₹8.75 lakh (ex-showroom). The special edition enhances the coupe-SUV's comfort with upgraded cabin features, convenience elements, and personalization options. The Basalt X is Citroen's second model to get the 'Comfort Edition' treatment after the Aircross in the country.
Interior upgrades
The SUV gets premium leatherette upholstery
The Basalt X Comfort Edition retains most of the exterior design elements of its standard counterpart.
However, it gets premium Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats as a standard feature across all variants. This is aimed at giving the cabin a more premium look and feel.
The company also offers curated Comfort AXS Packs for customers to personalize their vehicles with convenience, technology, and styling upgrades according to their needs.
Feature highlights
It offers a JBL premium audio system
The Basalt X Comfort Edition comes with a host of advanced features.
These include a JBL premium audio system, front and cabin dash cameras with predictive safety alerts, a reverse parking camera, wireless charging capabilities, and a 10.25-inch Android touchscreen.
The added features are aimed at enhancing comfort during daily commutes as well as long drives.
Performance specs
Basalt is powered by naturally-aspirated and turbo-petrol engines
The base 'You' trim of the Basalt is powered by an 82hp/115Nm, naturally aspirated petrol engine. It comes with a 5-speed manual gearbox.
The mid-level 'Plus' trim gets a more powerful turbo-petrol engine that delivers 110hp and torque up to 205Nm. This engine can be paired with either a six-speed manual or automatic gearbox.
The Basalt competes with models such as Tata Curvv, Hyundai Creta, and Volkswagen Taigun in the mid-size SUV segment.