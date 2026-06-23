Citroen launches Aircross Comfort Edition SUV in India priced ₹9.09L

Beige leatherette interior and comfort packs

Inside, you get plush Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats with adjustable headrests and refined black-grained soft-touch materials, plus silver accents for extra style points.

For those who love personalizing their ride, Citroen offers Smart Customized Comfort Packs: pick from tech upgrades like wireless Apple CarPlay, a JBL audio system, dashcam setup, safety alerts, and more to make your SUV truly yours.