Citroen launches Aircross Comfort Edition SUV in India priced ₹9.09L
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Citroen just dropped a special Aircross Comfort Edition SUV in India to mark its 108th anniversary.
Priced at ₹9.09 lakh, this model is all about upping the comfort and premium vibes for Indian buyers.
If you're interested, bookings are already open at Citroen dealerships nationwide.
Beige leatherette interior and comfort packs
Inside, you get plush Metropolitan Beige leatherette seats with adjustable headrests and refined black-grained soft-touch materials, plus silver accents for extra style points.
For those who love personalizing their ride, Citroen offers Smart Customized Comfort Packs: pick from tech upgrades like wireless Apple CarPlay, a JBL audio system, dashcam setup, safety alerts, and more to make your SUV truly yours.