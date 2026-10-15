Citroen revives iconic 2 CV in India as hatchback, pickup
Citroen is bringing back its iconic 2 CV in India, offering both hatchback and pickup versions inspired by the classic 1948 model.
These new cars keep the original's focus on affordability and practicality, but add updated features for today's drivers.
Stellantis plans 12 India product rollouts
The upcoming 2 CVs blend retro design touches like round headlights and a curved roof, with modern updates, including electrification and a lightweight build.
Citroen says these models are designed around affordability, practicality and simplicity, and the hatchback could interest buyers looking for an alternative to conventional entry-level cars.
The launch is part of Stellantis's bigger plan to roll out 12 products in India over the next three years, with Jeep and Citroen introducing seven all-new models and five major upgrades, signaling a strong push to connect with Indian car lovers.