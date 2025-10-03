Citroen's family-friendly Aircross X debuts in India, starts at ₹8.29 lakh

What about the engines and tech?

The Aircross X comes with two petrol engine options: an 82hp unit with a manual gearbox for the base model and a punchier 110hp turbo-petrol for higher trims—plus an optional CNG kit if you want it.

Tech-wise, there's a handy 360-degree camera and CARA, Citroen's voice assistant that understands 52 languages.

With its recent five-star BNCAP safety rating and prices topping out at ₹13.49 lakh, Citroen is clearly hoping this feature-packed SUV will make some waves among Indian families seeking space, comfort, safety, and smart innovation.