Citroen's family-friendly Aircross X debuts in India, starts at ₹8.29 lakh
Citroen just launched the Aircross X SUV in India, with prices starting at ₹8.29 lakh (ex-showroom).
Designed for families and road trips, it offers flexible 5- or 7-seat layouts and a roomy 511-liter boot.
Inside, you get ventilated leatherette seats, a big 10.25-inch touchscreen, and even a Deep Forest Green color option to stand out.
What about the engines and tech?
The Aircross X comes with two petrol engine options: an 82hp unit with a manual gearbox for the base model and a punchier 110hp turbo-petrol for higher trims—plus an optional CNG kit if you want it.
Tech-wise, there's a handy 360-degree camera and CARA, Citroen's voice assistant that understands 52 languages.
With its recent five-star BNCAP safety rating and prices topping out at ₹13.49 lakh, Citroen is clearly hoping this feature-packed SUV will make some waves among Indian families seeking space, comfort, safety, and smart innovation.