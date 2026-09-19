Clarkson to auction 3 'The Grand Tour' cars in Birmingham
Jeremy Clarkson is putting three of his famous The Grand Tour cars up for auction this November at Birmingham's NEC Classic Motor Show.
On the list: a 1982 Lancia Montecarlo Spider, a 1983 Alfa Romeo GTV6, and a 1978 Lincoln Continental Mark V, each with its own bit of TV history.
Cars each have unique TV backstories
These aren't just any old rides.
The Lancia Montecarlo Spider was customized and appeared in The Grand Tour Presents: One for the Road, the Zimbabwe and Botswana special that served as the trio's final adventure together.
The Alfa Romeo GTV6 starred in the "Well Aged Scotch" episode and packs a classic V6 engine.
And the Lincoln Continental? It showed up in the "Lochdown" special, complete with a Cartier clock and even a nitrous system.
Cars to be sold without reserve
All three cars are being sold without reserve, so there's no minimum price. They could go for anything.
If you're into cars or just love The Grand Tour, this might be your shot to grab some real TV memorabilia.