Clemson graduate students developed Luminetta prototype claiming surplus solar energy
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BMW-sponsored prototype Luminetta, developed by graduate students at Clemson University's International Center for Automotive Research campus, was revealed earlier this month.
What's cool? It actually is claimed to generate more energy than it needs to drive, thanks to its boxfish-inspired shape that cuts drag and gives plenty of space for solar panels.
Luminetta solar output exceeds commute needs
Luminetta is super lightweight (just 550kg) because of its 3-D-printed joints and composite panels.
Its special solar skin can collect up to 5.7 kWh of energy per day in good sunlight, while a typical short commute only uses about 1.6 kWh.
That means you can rack up extra miles just by parking in the sun, a glimpse at how future cars might power themselves.