CSEP warns India must build recycling capacity to unlock ₹1,01,491cr
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India's used electric vehicle batteries might be a goldmine, literally.
A new CSEP working paper says by FY2040-41, these retired batteries could hold minerals worth ₹1,01,491 crore.
The big takeaway? India needs to start building serious recycling infrastructure now if it wants to cash in as more EVs hit the roads.
India could recover 573kt of minerals
By FY2040-41, India could recover around 573 kilotons of valuable minerals from old EV batteries, but only if we ramp up recycling capacity, jumping from today's 80 kilotons to about 3,315 kt.
The working paper also urges India not to export key materials like black mass to countries like China and instead keep those resources at home for bigger benefits and a stronger spot in the global EV game.