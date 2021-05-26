Home / News / Auto News / CUPRA Born electric hatchback, with up to 540km range, revealed
Auto

Written by
Dwaipayan Roy
Last updated on May 26, 2021, 12:08 am
CUPRA Born electric hatchback, with up to 540km range, revealed
CUPRA reveals the sister car of the Volkswagen ID.3

SEAT's performance brand CUPRA has revealed the production version of its Born electric hatchback, which was showcased as a concept last year. It arrives as a sister model of the Volkswagen ID.3, featuring an aggressive design and an upmarket cabin with many features. It is offered with a choice of three battery packs and delivers a range of up to 540km per charge.

Exteriors

The car has a wide light bar on the rear

The CUPRA Born has a muscular bonnet, sharp-looking headlamps, and a wide air vent. It is flanked by blacked-out B-pillars, C-pillars with honeycomb-patterned foil, indicator-mounted ORVMs, and 18-to-20-inch alloy wheels with a choice of six designs. A wide LED light bar, an integrated diffuser, and a window wiper are available on the rear. The hatchback will be offered in six color options.

Interiors

The vehicle has a sunroof and a 12.0-inch touchscreen console

The CUPRA Born has a spacious cabin with a sunroof, brown inserts on the dashboard, sporty seats with integrated headrests, and a multifunctional 3-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel. It houses a 12.0-inch touchscreen infotainment console with support for the latest connectivity options. For ensuring the passengers' safety, multiple airbags, a rear-view camera, and ABS with EBD are expected to be on offer.

Performance

Three battery packs are available

CUPRA Born is powered by a single rear-mounted electric motor that makes 148hp/310Nm and 201hp/310Nm when mated to a 45kWh or 58kWh battery pack, respectively. The power is bumped up to 228hp when an E-Boost performance package is used with the 58kWh battery. Finally, there is a 77kWh battery pack that promises a range of up to 540km on a single charge.

Information

CUPRA Born: Pricing and availability

The CUPRA Born will enter production this September and its pricing and availability details will be announced at the time of launch. However, in Germany, it is expected to carry a starting price-tag of around €45,000 (roughly Rs. 40.12 lakh).

