DartSolar launches roof-mounted panels to charge electric cars, SUVs, RVs
DartSolar just dropped roof-mounted solar panels for electric cars, SUVs, and RVs, basically turning your ride into its own charging station.
One 500-watt panel can give you about six to seven extra miles per day (that's around 2,500W-hours), and if you stack on three more, you could get up to 30 extra miles daily.
Perfect for road trips or when outlets are nowhere in sight.
Panels safe to 161km/h $1,350
These panels are quick to install, safe at speeds up to 161km/h, and can even be removed for campsite use.
Built with an aluminum frame and polycarbonate shell, they're made to last.
At $1,350 (with free shipping toward the end of this December), DartSolar is making clean energy upgrades way more accessible, and free shipping is toward the end of this December.