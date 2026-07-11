This Dutch-designed Ferrari homage is a glass-trunk grand tourer

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Designing the Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage

Niels van Roij, the designer behind this masterpiece, said that designing the Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage was an "honorable task and great opportunity." He added that the project was as ambitious as it was demanding. "Rendering the legendary '72 shooting brake into a contemporary piece of car design was complex. We intended to celebrate the classic but ensured we were not limited by it in our creativity," he said.