This Dutch-designed Ferrari homage is a glass-trunk grand tourer
What's the story
Dutch design firm Niels van Roij Design has unveiled a unique grand tourer, the Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage. The car is based on Ferrari's 599 GTB Fiorano and pays tribute to the one-off 1972 Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona Shooting Brake. The new model features an all-aluminum body with a large glass trunk area and dual butterfly opening rear hatch.
Design
The car features a large, remote-controlled butterfly glass trunk
The Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage retains the original '599' wheels but ditches all other body panels except for the doors. It features a raised roof that seamlessly transitions into a large, remote-controlled butterfly glass shooting brake trunk area. The front fascia gets horizontal headlights with an amber reflector, reminiscent of the original Daytona model. However, as this isn't a Ferrari anymore, the Prancing Horses have been replaced by "Daytona" branding at the front.
Performance
It will likely be powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine
While the interior of the Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage isn't as extensively modified, it does feature a central gage cluster like the Mini Cooper. The car is expected to be powered by a 6.0-liter V12 engine, similar to its predecessor, which produced 610hp. However, specific performance figures have not been disclosed yet.
Tribute
Designing the Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage
Niels van Roij, the designer behind this masterpiece, said that designing the Daytona Shooting Brake Hommage was an "honorable task and great opportunity." He added that the project was as ambitious as it was demanding. "Rendering the legendary '72 shooting brake into a contemporary piece of car design was complex. We intended to celebrate the classic but ensured we were not limited by it in our creativity," he said.