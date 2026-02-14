Delhi tops electricity consumption at public EV charging stations
What's the story
Delhi has emerged as the biggest consumer of electricity at public charging stations (PCS) in India, according to a report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The report shows that between April and November 2025, Delhi consumed almost 240 million units (MU) of electricity at PCS. This is about one-fourth of the total 993 MU consumed across India during this period.
Power usage
Maharashtra, Karnataka follow Delhi in power consumption
Despite having the highest number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, Uttar Pradesh (UP) does not top the list for power consumption at PCS. According to data from the transport ministry's Vahan dashboard, UP has 15.2 lakh EVs while Maharashtra and Karnataka have 9.2 lakh and 7.2 lakh respectively. However, Maharashtra consumed 227 MU (22.9%) of electricity during this period, followed by Karnataka with 138 MU (13.9%) and UP with 131 MU (13.2%).
Sales growth
India's total EV sales crossed 2.3M units in 2025
Under a government push for cleaner transportation and net-zero emissions by 2070, India's total EV sales crossed 2.3 million units in 2025. This accounts for nearly 8% of all new vehicle registrations, mainly driven by strong growth in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and passenger vehicles. The rise in EVs has also led to a significant increase in power consumption at PCS across the country.
Infrastructure gap
Delhi faces major deficit of EV charging points
Despite its high power consumption, Delhi is facing a major deficit of EV charging points. According to an action plan submitted by the government to the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM), there are only 8,998 operational charging points against a requirement of 36,177. This highlights the need for improved infrastructure to support the growing number of electric vehicles in the capital city.