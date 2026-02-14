Delhi tops electricity consumption at public EV charging stations

Delhi has emerged as the biggest consumer of electricity at public charging stations (PCS) in India, according to a report by the Central Electricity Authority (CEA). The report shows that between April and November 2025, Delhi consumed almost 240 million units (MU) of electricity at PCS. This is about one-fourth of the total 993 MU consumed across India during this period.

Power usage Maharashtra, Karnataka follow Delhi in power consumption Despite having the highest number of electric vehicles (EVs) in the country, Uttar Pradesh (UP) does not top the list for power consumption at PCS. According to data from the transport ministry's Vahan dashboard, UP has 15.2 lakh EVs while Maharashtra and Karnataka have 9.2 lakh and 7.2 lakh respectively. However, Maharashtra consumed 227 MU (22.9%) of electricity during this period, followed by Karnataka with 138 MU (13.9%) and UP with 131 MU (13.2%).

Sales growth India's total EV sales crossed 2.3M units in 2025 Under a government push for cleaner transportation and net-zero emissions by 2070, India's total EV sales crossed 2.3 million units in 2025. This accounts for nearly 8% of all new vehicle registrations, mainly driven by strong growth in two-wheelers, three-wheelers, and passenger vehicles. The rise in EVs has also led to a significant increase in power consumption at PCS across the country.

