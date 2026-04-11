Delhi draft EV policy makes manufacturers responsible for battery disposal
Delhi just dropped a draft electric vehicle (EV) policy, and it's all about making battery recycling a serious priority.
The plan? Manufacturers must follow strict Battery Waste Management Rules of 2022, taking full responsibility for safely disposing of used batteries instead of letting them pile up as toxic waste.
Delhi plans battery tracking, seeks feedback
The Environment Department will keep tabs on manufacturers to make sure they're handling batteries right and reporting properly.
There's also talk of giving each battery its own unique ID so it can be tracked from start to finish: no more lost or mystery batteries.
Plus, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will develop a framework to establish collection centers across the city through a public-private partnership model.
If you've got thoughts on how this should work, now's your chance: the government wants public feedback for the next 30 days before finalizing anything.