Delhi draft EV policy makes manufacturers responsible for battery disposal

Delhi plans battery tracking, seeks feedback

The Environment Department will keep tabs on manufacturers to make sure they're handling batteries right and reporting properly.

There's also talk of giving each battery its own unique ID so it can be tracked from start to finish: no more lost or mystery batteries.

Plus, the Delhi Pollution Control Committee will develop a framework to establish collection centers across the city through a public-private partnership model.

If you've got thoughts on how this should work, now's your chance: the government wants public feedback for the next 30 days before finalizing anything.