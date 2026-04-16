Delhi draft EV policy proposes petrol 2-wheeler sales ban

Delhi draft policy targets winter smog

The policy isn't just about cool new rides: it's also about cutting pollution and saving money in the long run.

Two-wheelers make up most of Delhi's vehicles and are big contributors to winter smog.

The government hopes this shift will clean up the city's air (Delhi was named the world's most polluted capital last year).

Plus, if Delhi pulls this off, other states with major pollution problems might follow suit.

If you have thoughts on the policy, you can share feedback until May 10!