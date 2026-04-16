Delhi draft EV policy proposes petrol 2-wheeler sales ban
Delhi just dropped a draft Electric Vehicle Policy (2026-2030) that could seriously speed up India's EV game.
If it goes through, buying new gasoline two-wheelers in Delhi will be off the table from April 2028, meaning about 600,000 more electric scooters and bikes could hit the roads.
With this move, India's overall electric two-wheeler usage might jump to 21-23% by FY2029 (compared to 18-20% without it).
Delhi draft policy targets winter smog
The policy isn't just about cool new rides: it's also about cutting pollution and saving money in the long run.
Two-wheelers make up most of Delhi's vehicles and are big contributors to winter smog.
The government hopes this shift will clean up the city's air (Delhi was named the world's most polluted capital last year).
Plus, if Delhi pulls this off, other states with major pollution problems might follow suit.
If you have thoughts on the policy, you can share feedback until May 10!