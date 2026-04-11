Delhi drops draft EV policy 2026-2030 with 30L car incentives

Delhi to register only electric 2-wheelers

Electric two-wheelers under ₹2.25 lakh get special perks, but these will phase out over three years as Delhi moves toward registering only electric two-wheelers from April 1, 2028.

More charging stations and battery swap spots are coming citywide through Delhi Transco Ltd., and new busses added by DTC and the Transport Department, new vehicles hired or leased by the Delhi government, and government goods vehicles must go electric.

Schools are also set to switch 30% of their busses to electric by 2030.

The draft is open for public feedback for the next month if you want to have your say!