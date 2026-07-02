Delhi launches Electric Vehicle Policy 2026 with model approval committee

Purchase incentives, scrappage and charging infrastructure

If you buy a two-wheeler up to ₹2.25 lakh, you can get a purchase incentive, and if you scrap your old car (up to ₹30 lakh), there's a scrapping bonus too.

Just remember to claim within 30 days of registration. Subsidies land in your account within 60 days.

For three years, subsidized vehicles have to stay registered in Delhi. The policy also focuses on better charging stations and battery management across the city.