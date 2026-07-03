Delhi launches evsubsidy.delhi.gov.in to claim and track EV subsidies
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Delhi just rolled out evsubsidy.delhi.gov.in, a new portal that makes it easy for residents to claim EV subsidies and track their applications in real time.
Approved payouts land straight in your bank account within 60 days, thanks to Direct Benefit Transfer.
Chief Minister Rekha Gupta is urging everyone to go electric for a cleaner, greener city.
Delhi policy EV subsidies ₹30k-₹100k
The policy offers ₹30,000 off electric two-wheelers for the first year and ₹50,000 for electric three-wheelers (not hybrids), plus up to ₹100,000 if you scrap your old BS-IV four-wheeler.
Delhi's also getting serious about clean transport: only electric auto-rickshaws can be registered from January 1, 2027, and new petrol bikes are out from April 1, 2028.