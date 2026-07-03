Delhi launches evsubsidy.delhi.gov.in to claim and track EV subsidies

Delhi policy EV subsidies ₹30k-₹100k

The policy offers ₹30,000 off electric two-wheelers for the first year and ₹50,000 for electric three-wheelers (not hybrids), plus up to ₹100,000 if you scrap your old BS-IV four-wheeler.

Delhi's also getting serious about clean transport: only electric auto-rickshaws can be registered from January 1, 2027, and new petrol bikes are out from April 1, 2028.