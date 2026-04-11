Delhi proposes draft EV policy with 2030 vehicle electrification targets
Delhi is gearing up for a big shift: by 2030, the city wants phased electrification targets for specific vehicle segments.
This new draft policy (2026-2030) is all about fighting air pollution, since nearly one-quarter of Delhi's bad air comes from vehicles.
The government's rolling out incentives and new rules to help drive EV adoption across segments.
Delhi mandates electric 3-wheelers from 2027
From 2027, only electric three-wheelers can be registered in Delhi, with two-wheelers following in 2028.
If you're thinking of going electric, there are upfront purchase subsidies: two-wheelers get ₹10,000 per kWh (battery size matters!), three-wheelers can get up to ₹50,000, and goods vehicles up to ₹1 lakh.
There are also road-tax and registration-fee exemptions for cars priced up to ₹30 lakh, and scrappage incentives for two-wheelers and cars up to ₹30 lakh.
Plus, schools need at least 30% of their busses to be electric by 2030, and government fleets are expected to gradually transition to electric vehicles.