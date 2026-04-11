Delhi unveils draft 2026-2030 EV policy, ₹1L scrappage, ₹30L cap

Delhi announces tiered EV incentives

To grab the incentive, you'll need to buy your new EV within 6 months of scrapping your old ride and getting the official certificate.

This offer is open to the first 100,000 eligible applicants. There are also extra perks: ₹50,000 off on electric four-wheeler goods carriers and ₹10,000 for e-two-wheelers under similar rules.

Plus, if your EV is under ₹3,000,000, you won't pay road tax or registration fees during this policy period.

For pricier cars, only strong hybrids in the up-to-₹30 lakh category get a 50% fee cut, while electric cars above ₹30 lakh get no exemption.