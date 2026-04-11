Delhi unveils draft 2026-2030 EV policy, ₹1L scrappage, ₹30L cap
Delhi just rolled out its draft EV Policy for 2026-2030, offering up to ₹100,000 as a scrapping incentive if you swap your old BS-IV (or older) car for a new electric one.
The catch? The new EV should cost no more than ₹3,000,000 (ex-factory).
It's all about making it easier, and a bit more affordable, to go green on city roads.
Delhi announces tiered EV incentives
To grab the incentive, you'll need to buy your new EV within 6 months of scrapping your old ride and getting the official certificate.
This offer is open to the first 100,000 eligible applicants. There are also extra perks: ₹50,000 off on electric four-wheeler goods carriers and ₹10,000 for e-two-wheelers under similar rules.
Plus, if your EV is under ₹3,000,000, you won't pay road tax or registration fees during this policy period.
For pricier cars, only strong hybrids in the up-to-₹30 lakh category get a 50% fee cut, while electric cars above ₹30 lakh get no exemption.