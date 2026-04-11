Delhi unveils draft EV policy ending gasoline 2-wheeler registrations 2028
Big changes are coming for Delhi's roads: the government wants to stop registering gasoline two-wheelers starting April 2028, as part of a new electric vehicle (EV) push.
The draft policy, revealed on April 11, is open for public feedback this month and aims to tackle the city's air pollution problem.
Delhi to register only electric 3-wheelers
From January 2027, only electric three-wheelers will get registered. The policy offers some solid perks: think subsidies and scrappage incentives up to ₹100,000.
Eligible EV owners won't have to pay road tax or registration fees. There are also plans for more charging stations, easier access through digital platforms, and even goals like electrifying 30% of school busses by 2030.
Battery recycling and proper compliance are part of the plan too, making this a pretty comprehensive step toward cleaner city travel.