Delhi unveils draft EV policy ending gasoline 2-wheeler registrations 2028

Delhi to register only electric 3-wheelers

From January 2027, only electric three-wheelers will get registered. The policy offers some solid perks: think subsidies and scrappage incentives up to ₹100,000.

Eligible EV owners won't have to pay road tax or registration fees. There are also plans for more charging stations, easier access through digital platforms, and even goals like electrifying 30% of school busses by 2030.

Battery recycling and proper compliance are part of the plan too, making this a pretty comprehensive step toward cleaner city travel.